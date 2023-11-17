Telangana elections: Cong lists six guarantees in their manifesto

In the run-up to the assembly elections, the Congress published its manifesto for the people of Telangana on Friday. The party outlined six promises in total that will guarantee “realizing the dream of Bangaru Telangana.”

“We created Telangana and we will not let the struggle and sacrifice of the movement go in vain due to the Commission Raj and loot of BRS,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said ahead of releasing the manifesto.

According to Kharge, his party is committed to giving Telangana’s citizens social justice, economic empowerment, and unrestricted advancement.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to release the BJP’s manifesto on Saturday, during his visit to the state to attend election rallies in Nalgonda, Gadwal, and Warnagal.

Voting in Telangana is scheduled for November 30. On December 3, there will be a vote count.

Three of the six guarantees are “Mahalakshmi” scheme — as per which Rs 2,500 per month financial assistance will be given to women in Telangana, gas cylinders at Rs 500, and free travel for women in and girls in the state transport buses.

Also, under the “Rythu Bharosa” scheme, the Congress made a commitment of an annual financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to the farmers, Rs 12,000 per year to farm labourers, and a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal for paddy over and above the MSP.

The “Indiramma” housing scheme promises a piece of land and Rs 5 lakh for construction of house for homeless poor, besides a 250 square yard plot for house for the families of martyrs.

The “Gruhajyothy” scheme promises 200 units of free electricity to all the poor household, while a health insurance cover of up to Rs 10 lakh and Rs 4,000 pension to the poor under the “Cheyutha” scheme.