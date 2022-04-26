Telangana couple kills liquor, drug addict son

A couple in Telangana strangled their son to death because they couldn’t face the everyday misery at the hands of their alcoholic and drug addict son.

On Monday, a horrific occurrence occurred in Rajanna Sircilla district.

With the help of their two other sons, G. Balaiah Goud and his wife Lavanya murdered 23-year-old Nikhil.

The incident occurred in Dharmaram village, Konaraopet mandal, about 160 kilometres from Hyderabad, according to police.

Nikhil had grown hooked to liquor and narcotics, and Goud and Lavanya were fed up with the troubles he was causing. Every day, he used to fight with them and turn to violence.

Nikhil has worked as a police officer in Oman and Malaysia for three years. He had been working as a driver since returning home two years ago. His parents sought the police with a plea for counselling as he became hooked to alcohol and narcotics.

However, no amount of police counselling could persuade him to change.

On Monday, Nikhil returned home inebriated and began arguing with his father.

Nikhil felt enraged when Goud chastised him and attempted to hit him with a pestle. Goud ducked to save himself, then swung the pestle at his son, hurting him.

His parents and two brothers, Vamshi and Ajay, were terrified that he would assault them again. They strangled Nikhil to death by tying a rope around his neck.

Police detained the four suspects after receiving a complaint from the Village Revenue Officer (VRO).

Circle Inspector Srilatha said they had filed a report and were looking into it further.

(with inputs from IANS)