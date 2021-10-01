Telangana corporator’s husband arrested in rape case

Police in Telangana’s Warangal town arrested the husband of a corporator on Sunday for allegedly raping a 27-year-old woman by cheating her in the name of marriage.

Akuthota Shirish, who was absconding for last one week, was arrested on Friday. He was produced before the Additional First Class Magistrate, who sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.

Police had registered a case at Azam Jahi Mills Police Station against Shirish on September 23 on a complaint by the victim, who alleged that he called her to his house and sexually assaulted her.

The police had booked him under Indian Penal Code’s (IPC) Sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

The victim, a M.Tech degree holder, alleged that Shirish cheated her with the false promise of marrying her. She also alleged that he forced her to have sex.

According to the complainant, Shirish also forced him to sell her land and give him the money (Rs 90 lakh) with the promise that he will invest the same in business. The victim told police that he also used her credit cards and gold ornaments.

The woman said after recently learning that he was already married and had a daughter, she demanded to marry her. The accused not only rejected the demand but threatened her.

The complainant told police that she went to his house on August 20, demanding that he at least return her money. She said Shirish and his father used abusive language against her. She following mediation by two persons, including a news channel reporter, Shirish returned her gold ornaments.

She then approached police for justicce.