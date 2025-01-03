Telangana CM’s meeting with convicted ex-inmate sparks political controversy

A meeting between Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and a former convict on New Year’s Day has set the entire state abuzz.

Years ago, when Reddy was an undertrial in the “note-for-vote” case and lodged in Cherlapally Central Prison, he befriended Nagayya, a lifer serving a sentence for the murder of his son by drowning.

Nagayya, who hails from Nalgonda, was released last year and visited the chief minister to extend his New Year greetings.

During his incarceration, Nagayya cooked and served meals for Reddy as per jail customs. In a candid interview with a local channel, Reddy praised Nagayya’s political insight, comparing it to the strategies of his rival K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and his family.

According to Reddy, their prison discussions often revolved around the state’s political dynamics, leading him to believe that the political battle in Telangana was between KCR’s family and the rest of the state.

Reddy reportedly promised Nagayya during their prison days that he would facilitate his release if he rose to power.

Staying true to his word, Nagayya was one of the 213 prisoners granted premature release by the state government on July 4 last year. On New Year’s Day, Nagayya met Reddy for the first time since his release.

The Chief Minister warmly received him, promised him employment, and accepted an invitation to attend Nagayya’s daughter’s wedding.

However, the meeting has sparked a political storm. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) criticized the public interaction. Former Telangana digital media director Konatham Dileep, an ally of BRS leader KT Rama Rao, wrote on social media, “Revanth Reddy went so far as to felicitate his old buddy, posing for photos and even hugging him.”

“This event sent shockwaves across Telangana. Many police officers were stunned by this public display of affection towards a convicted criminal. No wonder the state’s crime statistics have soared since Reddy took office!”

While these comments have stirred controversy, others argue that prisons are now viewed as reformation centers aimed at rehabilitating convicts and reintegrating them into society. Critics believe the incident may have been blown out of proportion.