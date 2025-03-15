Tej Pratap forces constable to dance on Holi, evokes fresh political controversy

Just like his father Lalu Prasad Yadav, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav also celebrated the festival of colours, Holi, with great pomp and show with the party workers in Patna on Saturday. He also revived Lalu Yadav’s famous ‘Kurta Phaad’ Holi where people’s clothes are torn after applying colour on them.

However, he crossed the line when he instructed a police constable in uniform to dance to a song, warning that he would be suspended if he refused.

In a video that went viral on social media, Tej Pratap said, “Ay sipahi, Ay Deepak, ek gaana bajaaenge, tumako thumaka lagaana hai. Thumaka nahin lagaoge to suspend kar diye jaoge. Bura na maano, Holi Hai.”

The constable followed the instruction.

This incident has received sharp criticism from the ruling parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (United). Attacking Tej Pratap Yadav for compelling a police constable in uniform to dance, they said that he has not only revived Lalu Yadav’s Holi traditions but also revived memories of the misuse of power during the RJD Supremo’s rule.

In a statement posted on social media platform ‘X’, Senior BJP leader Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal said, “Time can change but not the character of Lalu’s family. Lalu’s son presents a sample of hooliganism, anarchy and crime on Holi. Today he is forcing a constable to dance, what will they do if they get power by mistake tomorrow?”

BJP spokesperson Kuntal Krishna said that Tej Pratap Yadav has just followed the culture he has imbibed from his parents.

The BJP leader said, “When there was misrule of his parents in Bihar, they also used to ask government officials to follow their weird orders. But Tej Pratap must remember it is the BJP-Nitish government. The government should assess whether the MLA really needs a police team for his safety and security.”

JDU spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said, “The era of Jungle Raj is over. The Lalu family must realise that Bihar has changed now. There is no place for such actions in the changing Bihar.”