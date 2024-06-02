Telangana CM Revanth equates 10-year BRS rule to 100 years of destruction

Terming the previous ten years under the BRS regime equivalent to 100 years of destruction of Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy pledged on Sunday to bring about a cultural and economic revival under the Congress rule.

The chief minister used the occasion of the Telangana Formation Day as an opportunity to counter the criticism of his government by the BRS and BJP, particularly for the attempts of Congress to deify former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

However, besides venerating Mrs Gandhi, he recalled the role played by former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar, and late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj in the passage of the AP Reorganisation Bill, 2014, paving the way for the bifurcation of the state.

“During the ten years of rule (of the BRS), Telangana suffered 100 years of destruction. It was not just physical destruction but also fundamental freedom that was assaulted. Social justice was denied. The wealth of the state, which should belong to all the people, has gone into the hands of a few… This is the first formation day celebration in the people’s government,” thundered the Revanth in retaliation against the charges made by BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Rao had written a 22-page letter to Reddy declining his personal invitation to attend today’s official function.

Taking a dig at KCR, who ruled over the newly carved out state for ten years, the chief minister said, “Our government’s top priority is to deliver freedom, social justice and equal opportunities to the people.”

Reddy also replied to the criticism levelled by the Opposition for inviting Sonia Gandhi on the state formation day. Though Mrs Gandhi skipped the event on health grounds, a video clip of her message to the people was played at the official function. The chief minister slammed the BJP for questioning inviting her to an official government function.

He said, “Does it require permission to invite the mother to the child’s home? … As long as the history of Telangana exists, Sonia Gandhi will be recognised and respected as the mother by Telangana society. A strong bond between mother and this land is above politics.”

Speaking on the cultural revival, Reddy announced that ten years after the formation of the state, Telangana would have an official song, “Jaya Jaya He Telangana” penned by noted poet Ande Sri and composed by MM Keeravani. Both the new emblem and the Telugu Talli (Mother) statue will reflect the sacrifices and struggles of the common people.

He alleged that the state’s economy was completely ruined during the previous BRS rule, saddling the state with a debt burden of Rs seven lakh crore. On Hyderabad, he said the city would no longer be the joint capital of the two states of AP and Telangana but would be developed as the world’s number one brand.

BRS wins MLC elections

In a jolt to the chief minister Reddy, BRS candidate Naveen Kumar Reddy won the Mahabubnagar local authorities MLC bypoll defeating Congress candidate Manne Jeevan Reddy by a margin of 108 votes. Mahabubnagar is the home district of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy whose constituency Kodangal comes under it.