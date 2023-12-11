Telangana CM meets KCR

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday called on BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rap at a private hospital in Somajiguda where the former Chief Minister is recovering from a hip replacement surgery following a fracture.

Reddy was received by BRS working president KT Rama Rao, who is also the son of KCR and accompanied him to the room where the former Chief Minister was recuperating.

A video released by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) showed him interacting with KCR, who described his injuries. He wished him a speedy recovery so that he could resume his duties.

Reddy said: “I requested him to recover quickly and participate in the Telangana Assembly Session to voice the people’s concerns. His advice is required to offer good governance to the people.”

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister D Anasuya Seethakka and Congress leader Shabbir Ali.

The 69-year old Rao fell down in the washroom at his farmhouse in Erravelli in Siddipet on the night of 7 December while trying to tie his pancha. He was shifted to the hospital at 1 am at night and underwent surgery the very next day.

He is expected to recover between six to eight weeks. KCR was elected as the leader of the BRS Legislature party. His son KT Rama Rao is yet to take oath as an MLA since he could not attend the Assembly on Saturday.

A number of other Congress ministers and leaders also visited the hospital to inquire about the health of the former Chief Minister.