Telangana CM KCR has Rs 58 cr assets, but no car

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has family assets of Rs 58.92 crore but owns no car, according to the affidavit submitted by him while filing his nomination for the Assembly elections.

KCR filed his nominations from Gajwel and Kamareddy seats on Thursday.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief, who calls himself an agriculturist, owns no agricultural land.

In the 2018 elections, KCR had declared assets of Rs 22 crore. Like in the past, he owns no car. Ironically, car is the election symbol of his party and the chief minister’s convoy of vehicles includes four Toyota Landcruiser Prados which were added in 2015.

The 69-year-old has movable assets of Rs 17.83 crore, including cash, bank deposits and shares in Telangana Broadcasting Private Limited and Telangana Publications Private Limited.

His wife Shobha has movable assets of Rs 7.78 crore, including bank deposits and jewellery. The movable assets under the Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) are Rs 9.81 crore.

KCR’s immovable assets include a house in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad and another house in Karimnagar, both valued Rs 8.50 crore. The couple owns no agriculture or non-agriculture land.

There are immovable assets of Rs 15 crore under the Hindu Undivided Family. These include agriculture and non-agriculture land.

The chief minister declared that his annual income for 2022-23 was Rs 1.60 crore. His wife’s income was Rs 8.68 lakh and she also received Rs 7.88 crore from HUF.

KCR also has liabilities of Rs 24.50 crore, including unsecured loans of Rs 7.81 crore from Rajeshwara Hatcheries Private Limited, Rs 1 crore from G. Vivekanand and intra family account dues of Rs 8.40 crore.

KCR, who holds Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the Government Degree College, Siddipet, has nine criminal cases, all booked during the Telangana agitation.