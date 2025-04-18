Telangana CM invites Japanese investors to join ‘Telangana Rising’ initiative

Wooing Japanese investors, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday invited them to invest in the state and be a part of his “Telangana Rising” initiative.

“We offer world-class infrastructure, skilled talent, and clear and consistent policies to support your investments in several priority sectors like life sciences, GCCs, electronics, EV and energy storage, textiles, food processing, AI data centers, and logistics. Let us build something extraordinary—for India, Japan, and the world,” he said.

Toshihiro Mizutani, Director General of JETRO Bangalore, also spoke about deepening collaboration with Telangana. Government officials signed several MoUs with Japanese companies, particularly aiming to establish the state as an AI hub.

NTT DATA, a global leader in digital transformation and IT services, and Neysa Networks, an AI-first cloud platform company, have signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Telangana to establish an AI Data Center Cluster in Hyderabad with a massive investment of Rs 10,500 crore.

The upcoming facility in Hyderabad will feature a 400 MW data center cluster, designed to host the country’s most powerful AI supercomputing infrastructure with 25,000 GPUs.