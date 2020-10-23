A nine-year-old boy was kidnapped near his home by his neighbour in Telangana on Sunday.

Dikshit Reddy was playing with his friends near his home on Sunday evening, when his neighbour, a young mechanic, invited him for a bike ride.

Dikshit, son of a television journalist based in Mahbubabad, 220 kilometres from Hyderabad, was last seen on Sunday evening. His parents began to search for him when he did nit return home on Sunday evening.

Since the boy was familiar with the kidnapper, he went willingly and then the accused took him to the outskirts of the town, sedated him and held him captive there.

Manda Sagar, the accused, panicked about being caught as the child knew him. He allegedly then strangled him and tried burning the body with petrol to destroy evidence.

The police said that he avoided routes with CCTV cameras and to avoid detection he used internet phone to make the 18 ransom calls and demanded Rs 45 lakhs.

On Wednesday, the child’s parents collected some cash and jewellery and went to meet the kidnapper at the designated location. However, he did not show up.

Sagar, accused, continued to make calls even after the child died. The police caught Sagar when he demanded a Skype call to see the money. The police traced the call to his cellphone and thus the police fracked him down