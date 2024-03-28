Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh placed under house arrest

The Telangana Police on Thursday placed BJP MLA T Raja Singh under house arrest ahead of his visit to Chengicherla, which saw clashes between two communities during pre-Holi festivities, even as a case was filed against sitting BJP MP of Karimnagar Bandi Sanjay Kumar for obstructing police on duty during his visit to the area on Wednesday.

Both BJP leaders, known for their staunch Hindutva ideals, blamed the Congress government in Telangana alleging that the police took action only against the victims and not the perpetrators from the minority community. Chengicherla village in Medipally witnessed clashes between two communities after provocative songs were allegedly blared near the local mosque during prayers. Police have arrested people from both the communities, who were involved in the clash.

Raja Singh, who was on his way to Chengicherla to distribute rations among the affected families on Thursday, was informed by police officers that he had been placed under house arrest. “Today, I was placed under house arrest by the Telangana Police while en route to Chengicherla with my team, carrying ration and grocery items for the people who were attacked by extremist groups during the Holi festival celebrations,” said Singh, who is known for his hate speeches across the country. He also threatened the Congress government with repercussions if it continued to dance to the tune of AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi in a video that Singh uploaded on social media platform ‘X’.

A case was also filed against Bandi Sanjay Kumar and nine others following a complaint by the circle inspector of Nacharam, Nandeeswar Reddy, after they tried to breach a bamboo barrier erected to prevent them from reaching the spot, leaving the police official injured and bleeding. However, the MP blamed the Congress government for taking action against him when he tried to support the Hindu victims. Both Raja Singh and Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the Congress government was following in the footsteps of the previous BRS government.

“3.5 months into power, the Congress government has filed a case against me and BJP Telangana karyakartas just for visiting Hindu victims at Chengicherla,” complained Bandi Sanjay Kumar after being named in an FIR along with other BJP workers.