Telangana Assembly Speaker to be elected on Dec 14

The election for the post of Telangana Assembly Speaker will be held on December 14. While the Congress which won 64 seats has a clear majority along with another seat won by its ally (CPI), the BRS is yet to indicate if it will contest for the post.

In the past two legislative assemblies, the Speakers — Madhusudan Chary and Pocharam Srinivas Reddy — both from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had been unanimously elected.

The Congress has declared Gaddam Prasad Kumar, the MLA from Vikarabad, as its candidate for the post of Speaker. He is likely to be elected, unopposed. Even if the BRS with 39 seats, AIMIM with seven seats and BJP eight seats come together, they will fall short of the required number.

Advertisement

Leader of the Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao will not attend the Speaker’s election since he is recuperating from a hip replacement surgery.

According to a notification issued on Monday, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan decided to fix the date for election of Speaker on December 14. Nomination forms can be submitted between 10:30 am and 5 pm on December 13.