# India

Telangana assembly polls: BJP releases first list of candidates, Bandi Sanjay to contest from Karimnagar

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: The saffron party has named MP Soyam Bapu Rao as its candidate from Boath and MP Arvind Dharmapuri from Koratla.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | October 22, 2023 3:14 pm

BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar/X

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its first list of 52 candidates for the 119-member Telangana legislative assembly elections 2023. The BJP has followed the strategy similar to Hindi-heartland states and fielded two MPs and a national general secretary.

The saffron party has named MP Soyam Bapu Rao as its candidate from Boath and MP Arvind Dharmapuri from Koratla. Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP’s national general secretary, has been fielded from Karimnagar.

Firebrand BJP leader and MLA T Raja Singh, whose suspension was revoked earlier today, has been awarded with a ticket from Goshamahal. Singh was suspended from the party following his remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

Elections to the 119-member Telangana legislative assembly are scheduled to take place on November 30 and votes will be counted on December 3. The election is likely to be a three way contest with the Congress, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and the BJP as the major contenders.

In the previous Assembly elections in 2018, the BRS won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress finished a distant second with 19 seats and a vote share of 28.7 per cent.

Polls will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25 and Telangana on November 30.

