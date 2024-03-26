BJP repeats two MPs, drops 3 MPs in its second list in Rajasthan

BJP has repeated two MPs and dropped three sitting MPs in its second list in Rajasthan while introducing three women contestants in Lok Sabha polls-2024 going for voting in two phases on April 19 and April 26.

Two sitting MPs, one Bhagirath Choudhary from Ajmer and second Sukhbir Singh Jaunpuria from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur LS seats have been given party tickets again.

Among three women contestants — Priyanka Bailan has replaced Nihal Chand Meghwal on Sriganganagar Parliamentary seat, while Manju Sharma (daughter of former BJP Minister Bhanwar Lal Sharma) will try Jaipur-City LS seat. Ram Charan Bohra, a two-time MP from Jaipur seat, has been dropped due to unsaid reasons.

Third woman candidate Mahima ShivRaj Singh will contest on the Rajsamand seat which was vacated by Diya Kumari, who got elected from Jaipur’s Vidhyadhar assembly seat and became Deputy CM in Bhajanlal government.

Former Deputy Speaker Rao Rajendra Singh who lost last year’s assembly poll-2023 from Shahpura seat has been fielded from Jaipur-Rural LS seat which was vacated by Rajya Vardhan Singh Rathore, who was elected from Jaipur’s Jhotwara assembly seat. Rathore is presently cabinet Minister with Industry and Sports folio in the Bhajan Lal Government.

Narendra Kumar Kheechar is dropped on his 2019-LS seat of Jhunjhunu and the ticket is given to Shubh Karan Choudhary.

Meanwhile, the AICC has replaced its Jaipur LS candidate Sunil Sharma with former cabinet Minister in the Gehlot government Pratap Singh Khachariyawas who lost last year’s assembly poll-2023 from Civil Lines seat. Sunil Sharma, running a university, was gripped in a controversy of running Jaipur Dialogues on social media and very first in criticising the Gandhi family. Even the senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has condemned Sharma’s name in his post on X yesterday.

Congress has fielded former Congress Minister Murari Lal Meena from the Dausa LS seat. Murari lost the last assembly poll-2023 on the Dausa assembly seat against the BJP candidate Shankar Lal Sharma.

So far the BJP has announced 22 out of 25 seats and the Congress has to declare one candidate for Banswara seat.

The first phase of LS polls-2024 on 12 seats will be held on April 19, and its nomination process is underway. The second phase of LS polls on the remaining 13 seats will be held on April 26.