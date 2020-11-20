The rape trial of Tarun Tejpal, former editor-in-chief of Tehelka, has been delayed further after the complainant informed a Goa court through her counsel on Friday that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

The trial, which has been delayed on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, was to resume in the trial court at Mapusa in north Goa on Friday, with the cross-examination of the complainant.

“She informed the court that she has contracted Covid-19 and hence could not be present in court today,” special public prosecutor Francisco Tavora told reporters.

“Her cross-examination and that of her husband has now been scheduled for December 7. The trial will continue with the examination of other witnesses from Monday onwards,” he added.

Tejpal has been accused of sexually assaulting a junior female colleague in the elevator of a hotel in north Goa during an event in November 2013. He faces charges under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (b) (criminal assault with intent to disrobe) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.