Bihar opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, has written a two page letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is addressing public meetings in Bihar elections, listing out the unfulfilled promises and grievances that were made by the latter five years ago.

The RJD leader posted the letter dated November 1 which is written in Hindi on social media today, welcoming PM to Bihar.

Tejashwi Yadav tweeted,“Hope that you will not forget the promises made to Biharis in the last 6 years and will fulfil them.”

In his letter Tejashwi Yadav asked about the special status for Bihar and rupee 1.25 lakh crore economic package that PM Modi had promised in the run up to the 2015 elections and that was won by RJD and Janta Dal United (JDU) but JDU later joined the BJP to form the government.

Tejashwi Yadav said, “For how long will Bihar be denied the special status? Can’t these laws be amended for the state which gave you 39 out of 40 MPs? When laws have been amended even in Constitution over other issues, why the same can’t be done for Bihar’s special status?

His other complaint was on the denial of ‘centra’ status to Patna University and also questioned the alleged ‘step-motherly’ treatment to Bihar when it s at bottom of the pile in all indices of the NITI Agog, whose head is PM Modi.

The RJD leader brought up the issue of migrant labourers of Bihar who were forced to walk home during the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.

He asked,”When you could operate flights for NRIs, why were Bihar’s workers in various states ignored even as they walked thousands of miles back home?”

He questioned the unemployment problem of Bihar and privatisation that has lead to job losses. He said, “In Bihar the unemployment rate stands at 46.6 per cent. The privatisation has lead to cut down in government jobs.”

The opposition leader brought by the BJP’s manifesto point of offering coronavirus vaccines for free in Bihar if NDA is elected to power. He hit back at this point and said, “Ultimately we have fallen to such a level that a human life is dependent on which party the person votes for,”