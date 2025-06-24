Tejashwi pens open letter, unveils vision for ‘new Bihar’ ahead of assembly polls

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav has penned an open letter to Bihar’s citizens promising big changes if the RJD-led INDIA bloc wins the upcoming Assembly elections, due in October-November.

He said: “Together with the people of Bihar, we have decided that we will hold the current (Bihar) government accountable for every single statement, lie, deception and inequality. They will be removed from power with the power of votes, a new sun will rise in Bihar. Believe me! Bihar will be taken forward with truth, hard work, self-respect, constitution, courage and participation.”

The RJD leader claimed that he has a detailed plan to make Bihar the best state in India within five years, starting immediately after they take power in November. This plan, he said, will benefit everyone regardless of their background.

He further stated: “I’m young, but my commitment is unwavering. My intentions are pure, my policies are sound, and my plan is clear. We have a detailed roadmap to ensure justice and progress for every community, regardless of caste, creed, or class. A new government in November will immediately begin implementing this plan, and within five years, Bihar will be the best state in India. That’s my promise to you.”

Tejashwi pledged to focus on Bihar’s future, prioritising inclusive growth and positive, progressive, results-driven policies, rather than dwelling on the past 20 years of misrule.

He said: “I am committed to building a world-class industrial ecosystem in Bihar. This includes establishing industrial parks, special economic zones, global IT hubs, textile centres, educational institutions, advanced healthcare facilities, pharmaceutical plants, and clusters focused on food processing, agriculture, dairy, fisheries, leather, and manufacturing, along with data centres.”

Bihar’s former Deputy CM also boasted in the letter about a comprehensive plan that surpasses the NDA government’s achievements of the last 20 years. He highlighted a pledge to provide Rs 2,00,000 to each of the 94 lakh poor families identified in the caste and economic survey, and to raise social security pensions to Rs 1,500 per month for seniors, widows, and the disabled.

He asserted that these announcements have jolted the long-dormant government into imitating his proposals. He said he would push the Bihar government to create a programme like the “Mai Behan Maan Yojana” offering women Rs 2500 every month before the next election.

He also repeated other poll promises, including cheaper gas, 200 units of free electricity, cracking down on land survey corruption, a domicile policy, jobs for young people, stopping people from leaving the state, 65 per cent reservation, ending corruption, fighting crime, and supporting girls.