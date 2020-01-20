Facing mental torture from her aunt in view of some alleged property dispute, a 17-year-old girl attempted self-immolation in the Adarsh Mandi Police Station area of Shamli on Sunday.

The victim girl, Surbhi Singh, was rushed to the area hospital from where she was referred to a higher health care center in view of 18% burn injuries.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been registered by the victim’s father Rakesh Singh followed by which action is being taken up by the police.

Karam Veer Singh, Station House Officer Anand Mandi Police Station, averred that police have started an investigation of the charges.

On Sunday, Surbhi had called the police station and complained to the police that her aunt was torturing her mentally by passing baseless remarks about her and spreading rumours, told the SHO adding that the girl also said that her aunt had threatened her that she would defame her by spreading undesirable rumours about her character. Surbhi, who sounded disturbed then, said that she would burn herself as her aunt is trying to defame her.

Following her threat, the cops rushed to the residence of the complainant girl where she was found locked inside her room and fumes were coming out. Police rescued the girl and took her to a hospital where the doctors referred her to a higher health care centre.

In his statement to the police, Surbhi’s father Rakesh raised suspicion on his brother Rajeev and said that he is involved in a property dispute with him due to which his wife Vimlesh has tortured his daughter Surbhi.

In September 2019, Rakesh, his brother Rajeev, and father Surendra were sent to jail over a property dispute, told the SHO adding that two months later in December, Rajeev’s wife complained that Rakesh had beaten her up. The claims were proved right on the basis of a medical examination and hence Rakesh was sent to jail for the second time.

The dispute over property was still unresolved and on Sunday they were supposed to sit along with some of their relatives to settle the issue for once and for all. But the incident of self-immolation attempted by Rakesh’s teenage daughter changed the scenario seemingly putting aside all possibilities of a settlement.