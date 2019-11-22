Amid the consensus emerging on Sena President Uddhav Thackeray’s name for the post of Chief Minister in Maharashtra, as Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, all the three parties agreeing to his name and the formal announcement likely to be today, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam once again warned his party of “instable government” and the alliance may benefiting BJP.

In a tweet, Nirupam said (in Hindi), “Our leaders are giving this argument that to stop BJP we are taking the risk of joining hands with Shiv Sena. But till when this government will work? Either BJP will form a government with somebody or elections will take place. In both the circumstances BJP will benefit and the Congress will face the loss.”

हमारे नेताओं का तर्क है कि बीजेपी को रोकने के लिए हम शिवसेना से हाथ मिलाने का जोखिम उठा रहे हैं।

मगर ‘तीन तिगाड़े काम बिगाड़े’वाली सरकार चलेगी कब तक?

फिर या तो बीजेपी किसी के साथ सरकार बनाएगी या चुनाव होंगे।

दोनों हाल में बीजेपी को फायदा होगा।

और नुकसान होगा काँग्रेस का। — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) November 22, 2019

He also called the upcoming alliance, “Teen tigada, kaam bigada” which is a Hindi phrase meaning “When ominous three will come together, work will definitely suffer.”

Nirupam on Thursday also said it would be a “mistake” on the part of his party if it joins the Shiv Sena-led government, as it would be akin to “burying” the Grand Old Party in the state. The former MP also cautioned Congress chief Sonia Gandhi against coming under pressure in this regard.

To drive home his point, Mr Nirupam said the Congress had committed a mistake of joining hands with the BSP in Uttar Pradesh years ago, but ended up losing ground in such a manner that it has still not recovered.

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari too reiterated the same feelings on Friday. He said even if they formed the government in Maharashtra, it will not last beyond six to eight months.

During election campaigning in Jharkhand, Gadkari said the alliance forged by these “ideologically different” parties was just to keep the BJP out of power, which was unfortunate. The state is going to five-phased polls from November 30.

The Congress Working Committee on Thursday granted in-principle approval to the party to form the government in Maharashtra along with the NCP and the Shiv Sena, sources had said.

As meeting is underway between the three soon to be allies, Sena, NCP and Congress leaders, it would be decisive on the question of government formation and common minimum program suitable to all the three parties and akin to their ideologies.

Sources told news agency IANS that if all goes well, they could stake their claim to form the government before Governor BS Koshyari today, though the final call will be taken at the evening meeting.