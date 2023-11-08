Teach Cong traitors a lesson in polls, Priyanka asks people in MP

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday launched a veiled attack on Congressman-turned-BJP Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and said that after the Congress formed the government in MP in 2018, some of its leaders cut a deal with the BJP for selfish reasons and murdered democracy.

Addressing an election rally at Sanwer near Indore, Priyanka called upon the people to take revenge in the coming elections for what the BJP and some traitors in the Congress did in 2020.

With Diwali just four days away, Priyanka narrated an incident from the Ramayana, and urged the voters to become ‘Hanuman’ and teach a lesson to the ‘Ahiravan’ who had deceitfully changed appearance and took Lord Rama and Laxman to the ‘paataal lok’.

She pointed out that the incident is a lesson that whenever there is injustice, one must fight against it.

She said the BJP candidate from Sanwer, Tulsiram Silawat, was the Health Minister in the Congress government in the state in 2020 but he ditched the party to join the BJP when people in MP were dying in the COVID-19 pandemic. “Silawat ne milawat kari,” she remarked.

Silawat is one of the closest supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia. He was among the 22 Congress MLAs and leaders who quit the Congress and joined BJP, following their leader Jyotiraditya Scindia in 2020, which resulted in the fall of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in MP.

She said the traitors in the Congress deceitfully took the Congress government chosen by the people into the ‘bhrashtaachaar lok’.

The Congress General Secretary said that unemployment and skyrocketing prices are the two major problems in Madhya Pradesh and the country.

She alleged that the BJP government in MP gave employment to only 22 people in the past 18 years of its rule. She also said that more than 7000 schools had been shut down in MP.

The Congress leader urged the people of the state to bring the party to power again in the 17 November Assembly polls.