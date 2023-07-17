TDP General Secretary used fake documents to occupy house: YSRCP MLA

After a clash between workers of the ruling YSRC and opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu, Narasaraopet YSRCP MLA Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy on Sunday said that TDP General Secretary Challa Subbarao tried to take possession of a house belonging to Jada Bhargav using fake documents.

“Challa Subbarao created fake documents on the house claiming that he bought the house for Rs 75 lakh. They attacked the people in the house and forced them out,” Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy alleged. “Arvind Babu is in charge of Telugu Desam party. It is inhumane to attack people with sticks. Supporting Challa Subbarao, a rowdy sheeter, is not the right way to encroach on a house illegally,” he said.

YSRCP MLA further said, “We asked the SP to take action against those who disturbed the law and order.”

Further slamming the TDP, he said, “TDP tries to come to power by creating conflicts. So far we have not tortured anyone, we have not troubled anyone in four years. The time has come for us to hit the roads too.”

Reportedly on Sunday evening, a dispute broke out between the YSRC and TDP leaders at Narasaraopet, which soon turned into a fight. The situation was brought under control only after police arrived at the scene and intervened.