In a major turn of events, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu was Saturday arrested by the officers of Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department. Naidu is accused of corruption in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation during his tenure. The TDP chief was arrested from the Nandyal district but later shifted to Vijayawada.

Before going into custody, Naidu claimed the CID arrested him without any proper information and said that his name was added to the FIR without any evidence.

“I did not commit any malpractice or corruption. CID arrested me without any proper information and I asked them to show the evidence but they refused to show and attached my name to the FIR without my role,” Naidu was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Andhra Pradesh | Criminal Investigation Department (CID) serves arrest warrant to TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu. pic.twitter.com/Y8PU6EIdtc — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

High drama before arrest

Before the arrest, high drama took place in Nandyal where the TDP chief has gone to attend a function. The CID team reached Nandyal Friday night and served him with the arrest warrant. However, they could not arrest him as supporters of Naidu started protesting. Even at the time of the arrest, some of the supporters tried to block the car in which Naidu was taken.

Besides Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh was also detained from the East Godavari district by Andhra Pradesh police. Lokesh was detained after he was trying to meet his father. In visuals shared by the TDP on its X account, Lokesh is seen having and argument with police.

“According to which section you are stopping a son from seeing his father,” he told the police showing them a copy of the Constitution of India.



Naidu’s counsel said that they will move to High Court for bail. “We are approaching the High Court for bail,” he said. Before arresting Naidu, the CID reportedly took him for a medical check-up where high blood pressure and diabetes were detected.