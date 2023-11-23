Tarun Gogoi worked tirelessly towards upliftment of Assam: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday paid rich tributes to former Assam chief minister and party’s veteran leader Tarun Gogoi on his death anniversary, and said he had worked tirelessly towards the upliftment of the northeastern state.

Paying his homage to the former chief minister, the Congress chief in a social media post wrote, “On his death anniversary, remembering the contribution of Former Assam Chief Minister, Tarun Gogoi. “

Calling Gogoi one of the most revered and tallest leaders of northeast India, Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said, “He worked tirelessly towards upliftment of Assam.”

Recalling his contribution in Assam, Kharge said his crucial role in ending militancy and ushering in harmony, peace and progress in the state shall always be cherished by the people.

Several leaders from the party also took to X and paid homage to the former chief minister.

Congress in-charge of Manipur and Mizoram, Bhakta Charan Das wrote, “My humble homage to Former Assam Chief Minister, Tarun Gogoi ji on his death anniversary.”

“Remembering Tarun Gogoi, longest serving Chief Minister of Assam on his third death anniversary. He understood very well complex demography of the state,” Congress MP Abdul Khaleque said.

In its official X account, the grand old party wrote, “On his death anniversary, we pay tribute to the longest serving CM of Assam, Padma Bhushan awardee Tarun Gogoi.”

The party said under his able leadership and extraordinary vision, Assam became a role model in ensuring harmony and all-around progress.

Born on April 1, 1936, Gogoi was the longest serving chief minister of Assam. He passed away on November 23, 2020.