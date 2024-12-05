Targeting of mosques,shrines a planned conspiracy: Omar

In a veiled attack at the ruling BJP, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that our (Muslim) mosques and shrines are being targeted across the country as part of a “well-planned conspiracy.”

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the 42nd foundation day function of the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar, he said; “Our Constitution guarantees the right to live freely, irrespective of one’s religion or even if one chooses not to follow any religion. This fundamental principle of secularism must be upheld. However, a systematic effort seems to be underway to target our mosques and religious institutions. This is unacceptable.”

“We (Muslims) don’t want appeasement. But don’t target us. By attacking our mosques, shrines and the way we practice our religion, you are victimising us and this is not the India that J&K was a part of. This is not the India our founding fathers envisioned”, he said.

In an obvious reference to BJP, Omar said through the Parliament you should get the word “Secular” deleted from the Constitution if you don’t want India to continue as a secular country.

He said restoring the autonomy of SKIMS was his government’s top priority.

Responding to questions about yesterday’s assassination attempt at Punjab’s former deputy CM and Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, Omar said that he spoke to Badal after the attack. It is a matter of concern if in daylight a former deputy CM can be attacked like this. This needs to be looked into. How did this happen and to ensure that it doesn’t happen in the future”.

Meanwhile, National Conference (NC) president Dr. Farooq Abdullah and CM Omar Abdullah earlier in the morning, visited Naseem Bagh, Hazratbal, to pay tributes to the founder of NC and former J&K Chief Minister, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, on his 119th birth anniversary.

Popularly known as Sher-e-Kashmir, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah is remembered for his visionary leadership and his enduring contributions to Jammu and Kashmir. He was the father of NC President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and the grandfather of Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah.They also offered Fateha (special prayers) at his grave to honour his legacy and reaffirm their commitment to the ideals he stood for.

Speaking on the occasion, Omar reflected on Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah’s enduring impact on Jammu and Kashmir, stating, “Sher-e-Kashmir’s vision continues to inspire us to work tirelessly for the betterment of our people. Today, we remember his sacrifices and reaffirm our dedication to his ideals of justice, equality, and communal harmony.”

Dr. Farooq Abdullah also expressed his deep respect for his father’s contributions, calling him “a guiding light whose principles will always lead us forward.”