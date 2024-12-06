Tanzanian delegation meets Haryana CM, seeks collaboration in skill training in IT, sports

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini hosted a delegation from the United Republic of Tanzania at his official residence here on Friday.

The delegation comprised Tabia Maulid Mwita, Minister of Information, Culture, Art, Youth Affairs and Sports of Zanzibar-Tanzania, and Fanuel Mathiya, Minister Plenipotentiary, High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania.

Chief Minister Saini welcomed the delegation and thanked them for ensuring the active participation of Tanzania as the partner country in the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav-2024. The delegation appreciated the efforts of the Haryana Government in strengthening cultural and spiritual ties between Haryana and Tanzania through the International Gita Mahotsav.

During the discussions, the delegation expressed keen interest in skill training of around 3 lakh professionals in IT industry in collaboration with Haryana. The Chief Minister assured full support of his government to the delegation, adding that various skill training centres are functioning in Haryana and these can be used to train IT professionals in Tanzania.

He said Shri Vishwakarma Skill University in Palwal and Haryana Institute of Public Administration in Gurugram can act as important training centres for skill enhancement in a variety of sectors for this purpose.

The delegation also appreciated the excellent work being done in Haryana in sports and sought assistance in having coaches and trainers from Haryana for its three stadiums in Dar es Salaam, Dodoma and Arusha regions. The Chief Minister assured full cooperation to the delegation and asked it to give a formal Letter of Intent in this regard.

The Chief Minister was also informed about the work being done in the mining and export of Gold, Tanzanite, and other gemstones in Tanzania. The delegation invited Sh. Nayab Singh Saini visited Tanzania- Zanzibar and expressed satisfaction over a fruitful visit, emphasizing that the Government of Tanzania looks forward to collaborating with the Haryana Government in the future as well.

Notably, the Haryana Government has been partnering with top representatives of various countries around the world, adopting a global approach for understanding and resolving issues as per Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s vision of transforming Haryana through a ‘Go Global Approach’.

In this regard, the delegation commended the Foreign Cooperation Department for taking steps to increase outreach activities and planning such visits that help strengthen ties between the two countries.

The department is responsible for efficiently maintaining the state’s diplomacy, bilateral and multilateral relations at the international level, and assistance to the Haryanvi diaspora around the world. Advisor to Chief Minister for Foreign Cooperation Department, Pawan Kumar Choudhary, was also present on the occasion.