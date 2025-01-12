Tamil Nadu: Stalin accused of betraying coalition interests and ideologies

Stopping short of accusing Chief Minister MK Stalin as anti-national, the Raj Bhavan on Sunday charged him of betraying the true intentions of the ‘coalition interests and ideologies’ which don’t accept and respect Bharat as a nation.

Strongly reacting to the Chief Minister terming his walk out from the assembly on January 6, without reading the customary Governor’s address, as ‘childish’ and his reasons for the same as ‘absurd’, the Raj Bhavan in a post on ‘X’ said “Such arrogance is not good.”

Governor RN Ravi, who has been at loggerheads with the DMK government, had boycotted the assembly and walked out over breach of protocol over the national anthem not being played/sung at the commencement of the session prior to the Governor’s address.

His request to play the national anthem after the ‘Thamil Thai Vazhthu’ (invocation to mother Tamil) was sung was not acceded to. In the Tamil Nadu assembly, it is the usual practice to play the Tamil invocation first and the national anthem after the Governor’s address.

However, the Governor, taking offence, left the House in a huff, and claimed that it was an insult to the national anthem and the Constitution. The Governor’s conduct has invited the wrath of not only the DMK and its allies, but also of the PMK, a constituent of the BJP-led NDA.

“Thiru @mkstalin asserts that insisting on due respect to the National Anthem and doing fundamental duties enshrined in the Constitution is “absurd” and “childish.” Thanks for betraying the true intentions of the coalition interests and ideologies to which he is a leader that does not accept and respect Bharat as a nation and Her Constitution. Such arrogance is not good. Please do not forget that Bharat is the supreme Mother and the Constitution the supreme faith for her children,” the post read warning that they will not like or ‘tolerate such brazen insults.’

The Raj Bhavan had tagged the post with PMO and the Home Minister among others.

In the past, Ravi had debunked the Dravidian movement as secessionist and the Dravidian ideology as a dead and buried one, which invited a backlash from the Dravidian parties of all shades and the allies of the DMK.