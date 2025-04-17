Rewriting the Rules: Tamil Nadu Team Reinvents How Kids Learn Handwriting

To ease the pressure of mastering the perfect art of letter formation and handwriting, a team of five youngsters from Tamil Nadu has come up with a smart handwriting learning device providing interactive writing assistance.

Developed by Tech Titans, the team is among the top ten finalists of the Innovate2Educate challenge, part of the upcoming WAVES (World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit), being organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The team includes Sasidharaneeshwaran S, Karthikeyan S, Abhivadan J, Logeswaran K, and Aboorva T.

Using a stencil-based tracing mechanism with conductive touch sensing, which guarantees proper letter formation, the device is an AI-driven interactive writing aid that assists children in learning correct handwriting in an entertaining manner.

Bearing the idea that learning to write should be an exciting journey for early learners, the team thought of the device after realising that for many kids, it becomes a frustrating challenge.

“They struggle with shaping letters correctly, maintaining proper spacing, and forming good handwriting habits. Traditional methods—like tracing worksheets and notebooks—don’t offer real-time feedback, so mistakes go unnoticed and become hard-to-fix habits. Without encouragement or instant correction, kids lose confidence and interest in writing. This stencil-based handwriting learning device turns practice into an engaging, interactive experience,” team lead Sasidharaneeshwaran stated.

Speaking about the working of the device, the team stated that the device’s stencil acts as a conductive circuit, guiding children to trace letters correctly. “If they lift the pencil off track, they get immediate feedback, helping them self-correct in real time. Once they complete the letter correctly, a word appears on the E-paper display, motivating them to practice further on a writing pad,” they stated.

The device comes with multi-language support, in which users can easily switch stencils to learn different scripts. The device, whose prototype is yet to be developed, will be showcased on the stage at WAVES 2025.

The device also has a handwriting pad for practical application. After tracing the letters, kids can continue writing on the attached pad, reinforcing muscle memory and improving fluency. “Child-friendly and screen-free, it encourages hands-on learning without relying on distracting screens, making it perfect for young learners,” stated the team lead.