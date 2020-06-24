As many as 2,865 people tested Covid-19 positive over the past 24 hours in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, taking the tally of coronavirus cases to 67,468.

The Health Department said 33 patients died, raising the Covid-19 toll to 866.

With 37,763 people cured, the number of active cases in Tamil Nadu stands at 28,836.

On Wednesday, 32,079 samples were tested, taking the total to 9.76 lakh tests. The number of infected children in the 0-12 age group went up to 3,317.

The state capital Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 1,654 people testing positive. The tally stands at 45,814.