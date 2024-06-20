Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 34, CM Stalin announces ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh

The death toll in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy has risen to 34, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Thursday. He has ordered an inquiry into the incident and asked for a report.

The CM has also announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 for those hospitalised.

According to sources, 107 people have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kallakurichi after consuming illicit liquor.

The death toll is expected to rise further as some of the hospitalised persons are said to be in serious condition.

Following the hooch tragedy, the Tamil Nadu police has deployed heavy force in the area.

“In Kallakurichi, we have brought in seven SPs and these officials will have at least 1,000 police personnel at their disposal and are now on active security duty in the district,” Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Salem Range, E S Uma said.

“We have set up a help desk; anyone can access it easily. Bodies have been dispatched safely” the DIG added.

Meanwhile, AIADMK General Secretary and LoP Tamil Nadu Assembly, Edappadi K Palaniswami has demanded CM MK Stalin’s resignation over the hooch tragedy.

The AIADMK has also moved the Madras High Court seeking urgent listing of its petition on the Kallakurichi illicit liquor tragedy issue for hearing.

The high court has listed the matter for hearing on June 21.

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai has also announced a state wide protest against the Stalin-led DMK Tamil Nadu Government on June 22.