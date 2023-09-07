Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has defended his minister son Udhayanidhi Stalin in the “Sanatana Dharma” remark controversy. In a statement released on Thursday, the Tamil Nadu CM said that it was unfair for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct the Council of Ministers to “give proper response” to Udhayanidhi’s “Sanatana Dharma” remark without knowing what he actually said.

“While speaking at a Sanatan Eradication Conference in Chennai organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association, Udhayanidhi Stalin expressed certain comments about inhuman principles preached by Sanatan. He expressed his views on Sanatan principles that discriminate against Scheduled Castes, Tribals, and Women, with no intention to offend any religion or religious beliefs,” Stalin wrote said.

However, the DMK chief said, BJP and its associates could not tolerate his stance against the oppressive principles of “Sanatana Dharma” and started spreading false narrative that he called for genocide of 80 per cent of India’s population that follows Sanatana Dharma.

“The Social Media mob nurtured by the BJP has widely circulated this falsehood in northern states. However, Hon’ble Minister Udnayanidhi never used the word genocide in either Tamil or English. Still, lies were spread claiming so,” he said.

“It is disheartening to hear from the national media that the PM mentioned that Udhayanidhi’s remarks need a proper response during a meeting of his council of ministers. The Prime Minister has access to all the resources to verify any claim or report. So, is the Prime Minister speaking unaware of the lies spread about Udhayanidhi, or does he do so knowingly?” he asked.

Stalin’s statement has come a days after PM Modi reacted to the controversy. According to various media reports, PM Modi directed Council of Ministers during a meeting ahead of the G20 Summit to give “proper response” to Udhayanidhi’s remarks.