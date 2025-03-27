Tamil Nadu assembly passes resolution against Waqf Amendment Bill

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday moved a resolution against the Waqf Amendment Bill proposed by the Central government, in the state legislative assembly. The resolution, which was opposed by BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, was passed by the state assembly.

Addressing the assembly, CM Stalin said, “The Union Government is trying to amend the Waqf Bill, which will hinder the Waqf Board’s powers. This is hurting Muslim sentiments, and the Union Government does not bother about it.”

He further stated: “The central government is inserting schemes that are against state rights, culture, and tradition. In India, various cultures, traditions, and languages are present, but they are doing it with the intention of taking revenge on the states. The Waqf Amendment bill is against Muslims. I am going to take a resolution in our state Assembly today. This Waqf Amendment Bill is destroying the rights of Muslims. The central government never thought about the welfare of the Muslims and their Rights. So we are in the place to pass a resolution against it,” MK Stalin said in the assembly.

“Amendment says that two non Muslims should be a part of the State Waqf. Muslims fear that this is a way for the Government to usurp Waqf Properties, and this is against freedom of religion. This is hurting Muslim sentiments, and the Union Government has not bothered about it, and this will affect Muslim rights. DMK members in JAC, A Raja and MM Abdullah, have spoken against it. Many parties, including the DMK, have opposed it. The Waqf Bill could be tabled anytime in Parliament, and we will have to show our opposition. This Amendment will curb the Waqf Board in the future; hence, I place the Resolution,” Stalin added.

The resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu assembly against the Waqf Amendment Bill states: “People are living in religious harmony in India. The Constitution has provided rights for all people to follow their religion. The elected Governments have the right to protect it. The Assembly unanimously insists that the Union Government should recall the Waqf Amendment Bill in 2024 for the Waqf Act 1995, which will badly affect the minority Muslims to be withdrawn.”

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to examine the Bill in consultation with experts and stakeholders after objections from the Opposition parties.

Earlier in January this year, the JPC submitted its report to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The cabinet has approved the proposed amendments, and the Bill is likely to be tabled in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing session.