Tamil Nadu: 3 members of same family electrocuted to death in Kanniyakumari

Three people, including a pregnant woman, died due to electrocution on Tuesday night near Attoor of Kanniyakumari district, Tamil Nadu.

The deceased were identified as Ashwin, Chithra, and Athira.

According to Kanniyakumari Police officials, “During the rainfall last evening, unfortunately, street lights electric wire fell on the adjacent building wall in which Ashwin kept his hand he was electrocuted. Noticing this, when his mother Chitra and sister Aathira tried to save him they both got electrocuted and all three died”.

After receiving the information, Thiruvattar Police reached the spot to investigate the matter.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

More information is awaited.