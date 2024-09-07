Talks are going on, too early to say anything: AAP on alliance with Congress in Haryana

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) on Saturday confirmed that the discussions regarding an alliance with the Congress in Haryana are ongoing but asserted that the party is also ready to contest all the 90 seats in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, AAP National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar stated, “Talks are going on. It is too early to say anything right now.”

Despite the ongoing negotiations, she emphasized that AAP is fully prepared to contest all 90 seats in the state, with a strong grassroots organisation.

“Aam Aadmi Party is continuously working in Haryana. We are fully prepared to contest elections on all 90 seats…Our organization is strong on the ground. We will also announce the candidates in 1-2 days,” she said.

However, Kakkar expressed optimism that the alliance talks might reach a conclusion soon.

Her remarks came after several reports claimed the alliance talks have hit a roadblock and that AAP is likely to contest the Assembly elections in Haryana alone.

The two parties had contested the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in alliance.