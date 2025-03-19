Another false case reflecting Centre’s desperation to frame Jain: AAP

After the registration of an FIR against former Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain by the ACB, the AAP it another false case that reflects Centre’s desperation to frame the AAP leader in.

Addressing the press on Wednesday, AAP’s chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said, “What are the allegations being made? It is being claimed that Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU) of the Central government, paid a bribe of Rs 7 crore to the Delhi government, led by the AAP, to get a penalty of Rs 16 crore waived. These allegations are utterly hysterical.”

“If a penalty of Rs 16 crore was imposed, the Central government could have approached the court to contest it? Instead, it is being alleged that they paid Rs 7 crore in bribes to the Delhi government. Who exactly paid this bribe? The Central government to the Delhi government,” she asked.

“This is nothing more than a desperate attempt by the BJP. They have conducted numerous investigations against us yet have never been able to present even a single penny’s worth of evidence. And they never will because there has been no scam at all,” she asserted.