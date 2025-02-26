Priyanka Kakkar dismisses reports of Kejriwal eyeing Rajya Sabha birth

AAP chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Wednesday dismissed reports of party supremo and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking to contest the Rajya Sabha polls.

She also dismissed reports doing the rounds that Kejriwal was going to become the Punjab chief minister.

Taking to social media Kakkar wrote, “As far as Arvind Kejriwal is concerned, media sources were earlier saying that he will become the Chief Minister of Punjab. Now they are saying that he will contest from Rajya Sabha. Both these sources are absolutely wrong.”

Speaking to a news agency, Kakkar has said that Kejriwal is the national convener of AAP, his demand is high, which she agrees, adding that he is not limited to a particular seat, and belongs to the entire country.

Commenting on AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora who has been picked by the party as a candidate for the upcoming Ludhiana West bypoll, Kakkar said that he is a very active leader in his area, which is the reason why he is contesting the elections.

The speculations began soon after AAP nominated Arora as the candidate for the Ludhiana West assembly by-election, while it was being speculated that his seat would go to the AAP chief.