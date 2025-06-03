Take 11 years of Modi govt’s achievements to every citizen: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on BJP workers to take the achievements of the Central Government to every citizen.

Addressing a state-level workshop organized in Lucknow on the completion of 11 years of the Modi government, Yogi said it is the good fortune of the nation to have the impactful leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Amrit Kaal of independence.

Themed “11 Years of Service, Good Governance and Poor Welfare”, the event began with floral tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Urging party workers to focus on grassroots engagement, the chief minister said it is everyone’s responsibility to communicate the government’s 11 years of achievements at the booth level. He called for connecting all sections and organisations with the campaign and highlighting success stories of beneficiaries.

He said that the 11 years of Modi government’s performance form the foundation for realizing the vision of a developed India. “Workers must play an active role in disseminating these achievements at the state, district, mandal, and Shakti Kendra levels.”

Recalling how BJP workers had taken the achievements of the Uttar Pradesh government’s eight-year tenure to every booth, Yogi said it is now time to do the same at a national level — showcasing both state and central accomplishments.

The chief minister asked the workers not to limit the campaign to the party cadre, but engage with the general public, professional groups, and direct beneficiaries. Citing recent by-elections, he said coordinated meetings of party departments and cells had proved effective. BJP’s six morchas and 22–23 cells represent every segment of society — including lawyers, doctors, teachers, students, and beneficiaries. Organising meetings with these groups and selecting speakers from among them would ensure effective outreach.

Highlighting the success of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, CM Yogi said where once illness became a crisis for families, today, over 50 crore people in India — including 10 crore in Uttar Pradesh — are covered under the scheme. Through the Ayushman Bharat Vay Vandana Yojana, senior citizens above the age of 70 receive free health coverage of up to ₹5 lakh, without any discrimination. He urged party workers to distribute Ayushman and ration cards at Shakti Kendras so that beneficiaries feel connected to the government’s welfare efforts.

Speaking on progress in healthcare, CM Yogi noted that prior to 2014, India had only one AIIMS. While Atal Bihari Vajpayee established six AIIMS, the Modi government has added 22 more, including two in Uttar Pradesh. The One District, One Medical College vision has made institutions a reality in remote districts such as Maharajganj, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Mirzapur, providing both healthcare access and employment. He urged workers to proudly promote these achievements and counter misinformation from the opposition.

He emphasized the impact of schemes like Har Ghar Nal Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, and PM Awas Yojana. Around 60 lakh poor families in UP have benefited from housing, electricity, ration cards, and pensions. Vulnerable communities like Kol, Musahar, and Tharu have received 100% coverage under key welfare schemes. CM Yogi recalled meeting a beneficiary from the Kol community who came simply to thank the government — and encouraged workers to share such heartfelt stories.

CM Yogi credited the Modi government for the resurgence of India’s cultural heritage, citing milestones such as the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the restoration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, and events like the Mahakumbh. He said PM Modi is the first Prime Minister to restore Ayodhya’s glory. He urged workers to actively participate in programs like the Tiranga Yatra, Ahilyabai Holkar Remembrance, and International Yoga Day.

He also called on the BJP workers to participate in the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign and River Rejuvenation Program on World Environment Day (June 5). He encouraged departments and cells to organise conferences with professionals such as doctors and lawyers, and to promote beneficiary success stories through media. He said this campaign will not only promote the BJP, but also help connect the government with every segment of society.