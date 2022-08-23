TADA court issues bailable warrants against Mehbooba’s sister Rubaiya

Jammu’s TADA court on Tuesday issued bailable warrants against Rubaiya Sayeed (PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s sister) after she failed to appear in the court for cross-examination in connection with the case pertaining to her abduction by separatist Yasin Malik and his men in 1989.

Issuing the bailable warrant, the court fixed 21 September as the next date of hearing, said public prosecutor Monika Kohli.

Yasin Malik, who is lodged in the Tihar Jail, appeared virtually.

In her last appearance in the court on 15 July, Rubaiya, daughter of former CM Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, had identified Yasin Malik as the key kidnapper.

Yasin Malik had recently sought his physical presence in the court as he wanted to cross-examine the witnesses himself in connection with Rubaiya case as well as that of killing of four IAF officers.

While her father, Mufti Sayeed was Home Minister of India, Rubaiya was kidnapped by members of the JKLF from Srinagar in 1989 as the terrorists wanted to get released their five jailed associates.

She was freed from captivity five days later on December 13 that year after the then VP Singh government released five terrorists to secure her release.

Identification of Yasin Malik last month by Rubaiya had triggered controversy with Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone saying identifying Yasin is their decision, “but those getting people identified and indicted don’t have the right to talk about reconciliation and dialogue”.

“They have every right to identify and indict those involved. But those identifying and indicting people have no moral right to talk about reconciliation and dialogue. Priyanka Gandhi even forgave the killers of her own father,” Lone said.

However, Mehbooba said that her sister did her duty as per law.