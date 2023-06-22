Sylvester daCunha, creator of Amul’s ‘utterly butterly’ girl, passes away

The Creative genius behind the ‘Amul Girl’ Sylvester daCunha, the iconic ‘ died on Tuesday night in Mumbai. Former Amul MD and current Indian Dairy Association President RS Sodhi tweeted a crying picture of the Amul Girl to condole daCunha’s death.

Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which owns the Amul dairy brand, confirmed the news, saying,

“Very sorry to inform you about the sad demise of Shri Sylvester daCunha, Chairman of daCunha Communications last night at Mumbai

A doyen of the Indian advertising industry who was associated with Amul since the 1960s. The Amul family joins in mourning this sad loss.”

Sylvester daCunha, along with his wife Nisha, created the well-known ‘Utterly Butterly’ movement for Amul in 1966, which brought up the world to the endearing ‘Amul Girl.’ This campaign became an instant hit and proceeds with to captivate audiences to this day with its witty and timely messages.

daCunha, who was the manager at Advertising and Sales Promotion Company Back in 1966, had the notion of positioning a mascot among mothers and children. The original tagline of Amul butter, ‘Purely the Best,’ needed a catchy replacement. Nisha daCunha came up with ‘Utterly Amul,’ and Sylvester daCunha added the word ‘Butterly’ to create the now-famous tagline, ‘Utterly Butterly Amul.’