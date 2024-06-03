After Amul, Mother Dairy also raises milk prices by Rs 2 per litre

Mother Dairy has raised the prices of its milk by Rs 2 per litre across all operating markets of the country, with effect from Monday.

In Delhi-NCR, the new prices for Mother Dairy milk will be Rs 68 per litre for full cream milk, Rs 56 per litre for toned milk, and Rs 50 per litre for double-toned milk.

“Mother Dairy is increasing its liquid milk prices by Rs 2/litre across all operating markets of the country from June 3,” the company said.

The price hike is attributed to the rising production costs over the past year.

“The increase in consumer price is mainly to compensate the producers for increased production costs, which have been on the rise for over one year,” the company added.

Mother Dairy noted that its last price revision was in February 2023. Despite higher milk procurement costs in recent months, consumer prices were maintained, but the unprecedented heat stress across the country is expected to further impact milk production.

Previously, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets milk and milk products under the brand name Amul, announced a price increase of approximately Rs 2 per litre for fresh pouch milk, effective June 3 across all markets.

Amul said the Rs 2 per litre hike translates to a 3-4 per cent increase in MRP, which is lower than average food inflation. They also noted that there had been no price increases for fresh pouch milk in major markets since February 2023.

The price increase is due to higher overall operation and milk production costs. Additionally, Amul mentioned that their member unions have increased farmer prices by about 6-8 per cent over the past year.

“Amul as a policy passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to the milk producers. The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production,” Amul’s statement mentioned.

Currently, a one-litre pouch of Amul Taaza milk costs Rs 54 and Amul Gold costs Rs 66. With the price hike, the new rates will be Rs 56 and Rs 68, respectively.