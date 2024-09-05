Advani, Joshi’s membership of BJP renewed, over crore members added in 3 days

BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi’s membership was renewed on Thursday under ‘Bharatiya Janata Party – National Membership Campaign 2024’ as the saffron party recorded over one crore members in the last three days.

The mega membership drive is being conducted in two phases – September 2 to 25 and October 1 to 15. Each phase will target specific milestones, ensuring a comprehensive reach across the country.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister and BJP President J P Nadda visited Advani, one of the founding members of the BJP, at his residence and handed him the certificate of membership renewal.

Nadda also shared a photo of the same on social media.

After renewing the party patriarch’s membership, Nadda wrote on X: “Handed over the copy of renewal of membership under ‘Bharatiya Janata Party – National Membership Campaign 2024’ to senior party leader respected Shri Lal Krishna Advani ji at his residence in New Delhi.”

“Your unwavering dedication to the party is admirable and always inspires us,” he added.

“Today, met the senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party and our guide respected Shri Murli Manohar Joshi at his residence and gave him a copy of membership renewal under ‘BJP – National Membership Campaign’. Your life dedicated to public service and national upliftment is an inspiration for many of us BJP workers,” Nadda wrote in another post on X.

Earlier on September 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the BJP’s 2024 membership drive by renewing his membership.

The new membership drive was launched here with PM Modi getting the certificate for the renewal of his membership from the BJP President.

Meanwhile, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde claimed that the saffron party has scripted a record by enrolling more than one crore members in just three days.

The senior BJP leader took to X to share that the BJP membership campaign is scripting history, within the first few days of launch. “More than 1 crore members have joined the Sangathan Parv Membership Campaign 2024, which started on 2 September, in just 3 days, which is a record in itself. There is tremendous enthusiasm among the countrymen and workers about this campaign,” Tawde said.

He expressed the hope that the number of members would create another record in the coming days.

The BJP leader made an appeal to the existing members as well as new enthusiasts to attain the party membership by either giving a missed call or through NaMo App.

“You too can join BJP today by giving a missed call on 88 00 00 2024 or through NaMo App,” he said.