King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden will reach Uttarakhand for their two-day visit on Thursday. The royal couple will kick off their Indian Himalayan journey from Rishikesh, where they will visit the famous Ram Jhula, bathing steps (Ghats) and Geeta temple. From Rishikesh, the King and Queen will move to Haridwar to inaugurate a sewerage treatment plant.

After Rishikesh, the royal couple will head for Corbett Tiger Reserve where they will see a presentation on environmental protection, biodiversity, afforestation, and rehabilitation. King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia will enjoy the jungle safari at the world-famous Corbett park on Friday and interact with forest officials before heading for New Delhi.