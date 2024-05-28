Swati Maliwal assault case: Bibhav Kumar sent to 3-day police custody

Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court on Tuesday sent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar to police custody for three days in connection with the AAP MP Swati Maliwal assault case.

Bibhav Kumar was produced before the court after the expiry of his four-day judicial custody today. Kumar is accused of assaulting Maliwal at Delhi CM’s residence on May 13.

Earlier on Monday, Ms Maliwal broke down during a hearing on Bibhav Kumar’s bail.

Ms Maliwal told the court that there is a threat to her life if Kumar is granted bail.

She has alleged that Kumar slapped her on the face several times and kicked her on the stomach and pelvis area.

However, Kumar’s counsel questioned the Delhi Police’s investigation in the case and told the court that Ms Maliwal trespassed the CM house and an FIR was registered against him (his client).

“She directly entered the Chief Minister’s residence. This amounts to trespass. This is a Chief Minister’s home, can anyone come like this? She was asked to wait outside, but she barged and crossed the security zone. Being an MP gives you the licence to do anything. This is trespass, and the FIR is against us. What kind of investigation is this?” he told the court.

“She came with something in her mind, she had premeditated thoughts before coming. She kept asking security personnel if they had spoken to Bibhav Kumar,” he added.

The lawyer said that Kumar was responsible for the Chief Minister’s security and he had to ask why she was allowed inside.