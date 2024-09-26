Maliwal slams Kejriwal for defending Bibhav against her allegation of assaulting her

Expressing her outrage over Arvind Kejriwal’s statement describing Bibhav Kumar, who allegedly assaulted her in his residence, his close aide and an important leader of the party, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal said on Thursday that the AAP chief has crossed all limits of shamelessness.

She took exception to the AAP leader defending Kumar by saying he was sent behind bars in a false case.

In an X post, Maliwal wondered how the AAP leader could defend an individual like Kumar, who was involved in attacking her at his house while he was present inside.

She said the AAP chief hired the most expensive lawyers of the country to defend Kumar while he was in jail.

The former DCW chief said it was due to those people around him, who kept praising him all the time, that Kejriwal’s worldview has been blurred. She questioned his constant comparisons to Lord Ram, saying such arrogance is not good.

“If someone cannot take a stand for his party’s woman MP, how would he take a stand for the women of Delhi,” she asked.

The RS MP also shared a video clip of the AAP chief speaking in the assembly and criticising the saffron party for allegedly sending important AAP leaders behind bars in connection with fake cases.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal’s close aide Kumar was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the Swati Maliwal alleged assault matter.