Swami Prasad Maurya launches Lok Morcha, names himself CM candidate

Swami Prasad Maurya, a former close confidant of Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, has announced the launch of a new political front, declaring himself as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

The new front named as ‘Lok Morcha’ comprises of nine smaller parties which was launched yesterday with a slogan of ‘UP Bachao – BJP Hatao’.

Maurya, who himself represents the most backward category, and for a brief period was with BJP and Samajwadi Party after leaving the BSP, announced that the main motto will be to remove the BJP government in the state.

The nine parties that have joined the Lok Morcha are Apni Janata Party led by Swami Prasad Maurya, Rashtriya Samanta Dal led by Motilal Shastri, Samyak Party led by Rajamani Suvvaiya Rai, Janseva Dal led by Vinesh Thakur, Political Justice Party led by Rajesh Siddharth, Sarvlokhit Samaj Party led by Satya Narayan Maurya, Swatantra Janata Raj Party led by Ghanshyam Kori, Sabka Dal-U led by Pramod Lodhi and Loktantra Suraksha Party led by Rajkumar Saini.

The majority of the parties forming the Lok Morcha are led by leaders from backward communities. While talking to reporters here on Friday Swami Prasad Maurya said the Lok Morcha has launched a movement across UP on public issues from today. He added that the leaders of the Morcha attended meetings in the various districts of Lucknow division to enlighten people about the programme and ideology of the Morcha.

Maurya said the Lok Morcha has also demanded for polling through ballot papers in assembly and Lok Sabha elections. He made it clear that there will be no dispute among the nine parties during the assembly polls regarding seat sharing and caste representation, as the Morcha leaders will ensure representation of various castes in both the party organization and seat distribution according to their population.