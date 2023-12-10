Suspense over Chhattisgarh CM likely to end today as BJP sends central observers to Raipur

As suspense over Chhattisgarh chief minister continues, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has rushed it’s central observers Arjun Munda and Sarbananda Sonowal to raipur to the attend the crucial legislature party meeting today.

The observers also include Dushyant Gautam and are accompanied by state BJP chief Arun Sao and state in-charge Om Mathur.

The BJP has 54 MLAs and they have all been asked to reach Raipur for the legislature party meeting where a decision on CM could be finalised.

During the legislature party meeting, a one line resolution could be passed. The deliberations on the central level have already been made and it is likely the MLAs could reach a decision on the CM today.

BJP’s Chhattisgarh election incharge OM Mathur said that there is no formula to appoint the chief minister and the party will follow a system which has been set by the BJP’s parliamentary board.

Three-time former Chief Minister Raman Singh and Union Minister Renuka Singh are among the top contenders for the CM post.

The speculation are also rife that the BJP may choose an OBC or a Tribal chief minister of it decides to move on with Raman Singh.

In that case, Renuka Singh could be the front-runner as she also fits the bill on BJP’s outreach to women ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She has resigned from Lok Sabha after winning assembly polls from Bharatpur-Sonahat.

Vishnu Deo, Ramvichar Netam, Lata Usendi, and Gomti Sai are the other probables from the tribal community.

State BJP chief Arun Sao is the OBC contender for the CM post. He too resigned as an MP after winning the assembly elections.