Handcuffed man goes live on Instagram while in police custody in Raipur

A handcuffed suspect went live on Instagram while being transported in a police vehicle in Raipur. The incident is raising serious questions about police vigilance in the capital of Chhattisgarh.

The video, which shows two to three police officers in the vehicle, captures the suspect operating his mobile phone with ease and greeting viewers with a “Hello” during the live stream.

The incident occurred in the Rajendra Nagar police station jurisdiction. The Instagram account belongs to Sanju Nihal, who, along with his friends, attacked a shopkeeper on July 15.

Nihal faces charges of assault, verbal abuse, and assault with a sharp weapon. The police had arrested him and his accomplices following the attack.

From the live video, it appears that the police were transporting the suspects from the court to jail. During the transit, Sanju Nihal went live on his Instagram page, showing the police officers in the vehicle.

The handcuffs were clearly visible on the suspects’ wrists during the live session, and Nihal even interacted with viewers who joined the stream.

In the background of the live video, a voice could be heard explaining ways to get out of jail. The person advised the suspects not to sign any papers and discussed methods to secure their release within a month.

However, the identity of the person providing this advice remains unclear.

Raipur Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh stated that he is unaware of the incident.

However, this incident has raised serious concerns about police supervision and vigilance, as the suspect was able to operate a mobile phone and live-stream without any apparent intervention. Authorities are expected to investigate this breach of protocol to ensure such incidents do not recur.