Suspected militants launch attack on Mongbung Meitei Village in Manipur, No injuries reported

In a fresh escalation of violence, suspected militants attacked Mongbung Meitei village in Manipur’s Jiribam district, prompting an exchange of gunfire between the attackers and local volunteers, police said Wednesday.

The militants opened fire with sophisticated weapons around 7 pm on Tuesday, but no injuries were reported. Security forces swiftly responded and managed to bring the situation under control by 8 pm.

Authorities have urged residents to cooperate with ongoing security operations in the area, as tensions remain high.

Villagers reported increased drone activity in recent days, raising concerns of further threats.

Meanwhile, security forces conducted search operations in nearby Chanung and C Zoulen villages in Imphal East district, seizing a locally made single barrel gun, an SLR magazine, and live ammunition on Monday.