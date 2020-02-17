Different departments are all set to start works related to Kedarnath pilgrimage in Uttarakhand from this week. The agencies face huge challenge in clearing snow from the 16 km trek route to the famous Hindu religious centre. Presently the trek route is covered with 5-6 feet snow and in walking area falling on the glacier zone high snow accumulation exits- about 15-20 feet. Kedarnath is receiving regular snowfall and this makes the work of state government complicated.

Kedarnath, located in district Ruderprayag, and annually attracts thousands of devotees from far and near. District Magistrate Mangesh Ghildiyal with other representatives of different department conducted survey of Kedarnath on Monday. Ruderprayag District Magistrate Mangesh Ghildiyal said, “We will be starting clearing snow from the Kedarnath trek route from February 20 onwards. About 20-30 electric poles were damaged by heavy snowfall. We will be targeting to open the Kedarnath trek route open by April 1.”

Besides fixing the electricity, the challenge is to repair the drinking water pipeline. This time the prefabricated sheds and other infrastructure have suffered little damage. As snowfall take place in Kedarnath even in March and April, concerned departments will have to prepare themselves for additional work.

The portals of Kedarnath shine, located at an altitude of 11,755 Ft above sea level, was closed for winter break on 29 October last year. The date of opening of this famous Hindu temple will be decided on coming 21 February at Ukhimath. Last year Kedarnath attracted a record 1,000,021 tourists. The 16 km trek to Kedarnath starts from Gaurikund and demands high level physical fitness. The tour of the district administration on Monday was to access the damage and work to be done for the coming pilgrimage season.