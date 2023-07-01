The surge in online learning is astounding, with a significant rise from 2.6 crore individuals in 2017 to 14.6 crores in 2023

Taking a cue from the surge in the online admissions of Indian students worldwide, OpenLearning Bharat, an online education platform, in collaboration with the Education Centre of Australia (ECA Group) has finally made its grand entry into the Indian education sector. The launch event was held in New Delhi on Saturday with The Statesman being its media partner.

This launch seconds government’s pursuit to position India as a global leader in education, aligning with its vision of ‘India a Vishwa Guru’ (India, the world leader).

Adam Brimo, Founder and Group CEO of OpenLearning, said, “The surge in online learning is astounding, with a significant rise from 2.6 crore individuals in 2017 to 14.6 crores in 2023. By 2027, we anticipate a staggering 24.4 crore Indians studying online. This exponential growth highlights the transformative impact of online education, making it an increasingly popular choice for millions of learners nationwide.”

OpenLearning Bharat, an initiative backed by the ECA and led by Group CEO Rupesh Singh and India CEO Rajesh Singh, has emerged as a prominent force in the global education sector offering an inclusive and accessible learning ecosystem that transcends boundaries and empowers students from all walks of life.

Rajesh Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Education Centre of Australia (ECA Global), said, “Together with the Ministry of Education and other esteemed institutions, we are committed to realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a Vishwa Guru.”

During the event, Lawrence Pratchett, the CEO of The Australia School of Global Studies (ASCG), launched the Open Learning Bharat online platform. Monica Kennedy, representative of the Australian government, highlighted the alignment of Open Learning Bharat with the National Education Policy (NEP), emphasizing the policy’s focus on quality education, access, and inclusion. She noted the shared passion for education between Australia and India, reflecting their aligned interests.

Open Learning Bharat has also established a partnership with Microsoft to ensure the provision of high-quality education. Aspiring students can study their first year in India and continue their studies in Australia, as well as benefit from collaborations with universities from other countries such as the United Kingdom.