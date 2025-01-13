Supriya Sule questions Amit Shah’s silence on murders In Beed and Parbhani

Sharad Pawar’s daughter and NCP MP Supriya Sule, on Monday, questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah why he has not said anything about the murders in Beed and Parbhani. “When he (Amit Shah) comes to Maharashtra, he has to talk about Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray for headlines. He should definitely criticise, but at the same time, if he, as the home minister of this country, had said just two words about the Somnath Suryavanshi and Santosh Deshmukh families, the people of Maharashtra would have got some support.”

Meanwhile, murdered Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh’s brother Dhananjay Deshmukh and murdered village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh’s daughter Vaibhavi climbed on top of the Massajog village water tank tower and protested for justice on Monday.

The family members of Santosh Deshmukh villagers held a protest meeting where they raised the demand to charge accused Walmik Karad under Section 302 of IPC (punishment for murder) and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), 1999. They warned that if their demands were not met, they would end their lives on January 14 (Tuesday). They also sent a letter in this regard to the tehsildar of Kej in the Beed district, warning that they would end their lives on January 14 if their demands are not met.

“It’s been 35 days since my brother Santosh Deshmukh was murdered but we are yet to get justice. Yesterday, the police charged seven accused under MCOCA but Valmik Karad has neither been charged under MCOCA, nor for the murder. Hence, he will come out on bail and kill us, using his money and muscle power. So, instead of being killed by him, we will end our lives on January 14,” read the letter, whose copy has been sent to the district collector and the Beed superintendent of police.

The Beed Police and Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil, who were at the protest site. persuaded Dhananjay Deshmukh for two hours and advised him to come down from the tank. After two hours of pleading by Manoj Jarange Patil, Dhananjay Deshmukh got down from the water tank tower. A large crowd of villagers gathered at this time. The women of the village also participated in the protest spontaneously. They alleged that the police had not provided any information about the investigation even 35 days after the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. of the Beed district.

The women who participated in the protest expressed their anger and raised questions like, “How is the main accused still free? Why was he not arrested under Section 302,” they asked. The women also threw bangles at Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanvat who was at the spot.